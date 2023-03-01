Redland City Bulletin

Carmel College celebrates 30-year anniversary with opening of new school facilities

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carmel College has marked its 30-year anniversary with the official opening of three new school buildings. Picture supplied

Carmel College has celebrated three decades of Catholic education in the Redlands with the official opening of new facilities delivered as part of a multi-year campus redevelopment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.