Carmel College has celebrated three decades of Catholic education in the Redlands with the official opening of new facilities delivered as part of a multi-year campus redevelopment.
The completion of an 1800-seat multipurpose hall and performing arts centre marked the end of the upgrade project and was one of three new buildings officially unveiled at a special ceremony in February.
An administration building and 17 new classrooms, along with improvements to car parking, amenities, landscaping and tuckshop facilities, were also delivered as part of upgrades at the Ziegenfusz Road campus.
The school community self-funded two of the three development stages, with the state government and local community jointly funding the new administration building.
Carmel College opened in 1993 and remains the only co-educational Catholic college in Redlands, serving areas as far north as Wynnum, south to the Logan River and west to Mackenzie.
The school caters for almost 1200 students across grades 7-12, offering programs in sports excellence and a range of vocational areas, as well as a full suite of ATAR subjects.
Its list of high-profile alumni include actor Lincoln Lewis, Jemma Mi Mi from the Queensland Firebirds, Fitstop founder Peter Hull and First Nations artist Elisa-Jane Carmichael.
Carmel College principal Stephen Adair, former head of secondary school at Jimboomba's Emmaus College, said the school focused on individual pathways and holistic education.
"Many have gone on to great things, as will many more, but it is their commitment to community that shines most brightly," he said.
"In the last two years for example, students have raised more than $50,000 for cancer research and donated more than 250 washing baskets of Christmas hampers in the annual appeal for St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland."
Archbishop Mark Coleridge led a blessing ceremony on February 24 to officially open the new school buildings.
Numerous past students and staff, along with stakeholders like architects and builders, also attended the ceremony.
Executive director of Brisbane Catholic Education Dr Sally Towns performed the official opening.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
