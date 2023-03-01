Jobs a future focus of Redlands forum

State government, industry leaders and school students focused on jobs in the Redlands at a forum held at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
The forum aimed to connect schools with industry to help students find career pathways and to provide school students with first-hand exposure to career path options.
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Redlands Coast Futures Forum, which was supported and funded by the Queensland Government.
Chair of the Redlands Regional Jobs Committee Rabieh Krayem said the forum was successful because industry leaders, businesses, training organisations and students collaborate to find opportunities for job seekers.
"The Futures Forum was a great success and provided an excellent platform for students to gain insights into the diverse range of career path opportunities available here on the Redlands Coast and build greater connections between our Redlands coast schools and business leaders," he said.
Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to creating jobs and improving training opportunities across the Redlands.
"What works to help the local jobs market in Mackay will not work on the Gold Coast. What works in Cairns won't work here in Redlands," she said.
"That's why it's so important to have local jobs committees, with local businesses, employees, students, schools and RTOs coming together to plot the best way forward for their own regions."
Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the Regional Jobs Futures Forums deliver great results locally.
"A key goal of these Forums is to foster partnerships between employers, schools, universities, training institutions and government to build a workforce pipeline for local businesses and industry," she said.
"The interactive panel sessions and workshops were thought-provoking, and I know the students enjoyed visiting local Redlands businesses.
"Our students will walk away from today with a great appreciation of the opportunities that exist here on the Redlands Coast. This Futures Forum has been so important to ensure our students, business community, and leaders are connected.
"I'd like to thank Rabieh, Kate, Belinda and Suzie at the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce for hosting such a great event."
Member for Capalaba Don Brown said the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to job creation was on show with this initiative.
"It is so great to see so many students being connected with Redland businesses. However, we know that the key to keeping young people in the region is to ensure there are secure jobs there for them," he said.
"The students appreciated the insight into the wealth of job and training opportunities available to them. I encourage them to pursue a pathway that best suits their skills and interests.
"The world really is their oyster as they make the next step in their lives post-school and into study, training or the workforce."
Redlands Coast businesses interested in connecting with schools, students, government support representatives, and training providers across the Redlands Coast can get in touch with Kate Adams, the Project Manager of the Redlands Regional Job Committee, on 0430 716 320 or jobs@redlandscoastchamber.org.au.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
