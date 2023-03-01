Former federal MP Andrew Laming has taken a swipe at the Morrison government's COVID response, saying too much money was spent on pandemic policies like JobKeeper and JobSeeker.
Mr Laming writes in his new book that the COVID response was "dysfunctional", and he was furious about the "apocalyptic" infection modelling used by the government during the early days of the pandemic.
The former backbencher pans his government's JobKeeper and JobSeeker policies in Political COVID: How Australia's Leadership Played the Pandemic, saying they were "flawed" and a "fiscal overreaction".
He writes that the scheme was "trucked in from Treasury" without politicians having a say and claims the JobKeeper payments created a "s**t storm" of moral hazard that effectively left thousands refusing to go back to work.
Mr Laming, who urged parents to call the police on principals in April 2022 when only the children of essential workers were permitted in the classroom, also says in his book that school closures were a "policy atrocity".
He claims he lobbied former Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on COVID policies, including introducing a tiered system for welfare payments, but his recommendations were not implemented.
Speaking to the Redland City Bulletin ahead of his book's release in March, Mr Laming said it was crucial that governments were prepared for future pandemics to avoid another significant economic hit.
"So $302 billion was way too much money to spend, and what I will argue is that if you are going to close things down, you need to not just have doctors talking to the premiers," Mr Laming said.
"You need to have an analysis of every shutdown you do. What part of these shutdowns were actually having any effect at all? Just telling everybody to stay at home was a huge economic price [to pay].
"We need high quality advice with an economic understanding, not just health advice."
Mr Laming also questioned the effectiveness of vaccine mandates, saying they could have been avoided in many cases, including for those like desk workers who had no front-line contact and "young mums" working from home.
"My argument is, as a doctor, not everyone is going to love vaccines," he said.
"If you do it right though, 90 per cent of people are going to get vaccinated [which] is ample to get the herd immunity we need.
"We don't need to take on the two or three per cent, but what governments did was take them on, and I was really upset with that."
The vaccine rollout and rapid test distribution in late 2021 and early 2022 "corroded" the Morrison government and contributed to the election loss, he said.
"We need to be smarter about how we handle a pandemic, and the best way to separate the medical advice from the political action, is having independent public medical advice," he said.
"The Commonwealth paid all the cheques to all the businesses and all the people who were not working were getting bonuses for staying home.
"But at the end of that we weren't rewarded. State governments, on the other hand, benefited because federally we were paying all of this money and all they had to do was run quarantine.
"I asked the question 'what does it take to win?'. And the answer is 'frighten voters that the COVID boogeyman is still out there'.
"He [Morrison] was gone by the start of 2022 and so voters didn't give us any credit and got rid of him quite quickly."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.