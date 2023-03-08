Wellington Point
A cent auction to fund a new accessible toilet will be held at St James Anglican Church hall from 11.30am on March 11. Auction starts 1.30pm, with afternoon tea at 3pm. $10 entry gets a sheet of auction tickets and a lucky door ticket. Ring Dawn on 3824 0649 to book.
Wellington point
Australian Sewing Guild Group Sew Sensational meets at the Wellington Point Community Hall from 10am-4pm the third Saturday every month. Refine your sewing skills or try new things. Email asg.sewsensational.qld@aussew.org.au.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Cleveland
The Redland Bay Coin and Stamp Club meets the fourth Thursday every month from 7-9pm in the hall behind the Cleveland Uniting Church. Members bring collection items to suit monthly topics. Email: pgcgfthomas@gmail.com
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Wellington Point
Over 50's Fitness classes are held 9:30-10:30am Mondays and Thursdays at Cleveland Scouts Hall, and Tuesdays at Star of the Sea Parish Hall. Online Classes and Meditations at www.mindbodyharmonycoach.com.au. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Redlands
Put your running shoes on for the Redlands Hash House Harriers weekly Monday night social run or walk. From 6.15pm bring your torch for a 5-6km walk or 8-10km run. Phone Trish on 0418885137 to find out more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.