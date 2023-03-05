Redland City Council's sport and recreation hub has attracted criticism for its positioning at Mount Cotton, with concerns the mutlimillion-dollar development will benefit Logan residents while Redlands ratepayers foot the bill.
The Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct, to be built on rural land at Heinemann Road, is one of several major intergenerational projects which will deliver new facilities to the region over the coming years.
First term councillor Adelia Berridge has questioned the site selection, saying Logan residents would benefit from the facility despite not having to pay for its construction and ongoing maintenance.
The precinct's positioning at Heinemann Road places it closer to the likes of Cornubia and Carbrook in Logan than northern Redlands suburbs like Thorneside and Wellington Point, based on average travel times.
Council has outlined the reasons for the site's selection in a report lodged with the federal government, writing that the facility has been "strategically located" at Heinemann Road to cater for "high growth" in the city's south.
The submission, lodged as part of council's EPBC referral, references a series of developments and emerging urban communities near the precinct, including the likes of Shoreline and Weinam Creek at Redland Bay.
It also notes that community consultation completed as part of the Redland Open Space Strategy resulted in a recommendation that sporting land be acquired in the city's south.
Council said purchasing the land at Heinemann Road had saved it from potential extensive development in the future, while ensuring 70 per cent of the site could be protected as conservation.
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said no funding arrangement had been considered with Logan City Council, but it was open to multi-use opportunities.
"... Sporting organisations from other areas will have the opportunity to play and spectate at the precinct as part of regular competitions and regional or state events," she said.
Council's EPBC submission shows that cycling facilities, including a clubhouse and tracks, will be the first sporting infrastructure delivered at the site during a staged construction process.
Other works to be completed during stage one will include vegetation clearing, earthworks and a play precinct, which will feature a playground and water play area.
Football fields for rugby league and touch football, as well as works on Heinemann Road, will be delivered during stage two, which is forecast to begin in 2025.
Council bought the site at 277-293 Heinemann Road in 2017 after identifying a shortfall in sporting land of 75 hectares and last year set aside $15m in the 2022/23 budget to progress the project.
Community groups have expressed concerns over the costs after a $61.27m stage one contract awarded in December 2022 exceeded a high-level cost estimate published in the project's master plan.
Redland City Council is yet to provide an updated figure for how much the precinct will cost ahead of construction beginning early this year.
A spokeswoman said council would talk through funding opportunities for all capital works projects during budget deliberations.
"Council's debt policy permits new borrowings for capital works that fall into specific categories, namely risk management, asset management and intergenerational projects," she said.
Cr Berridge believed the precinct would be a "total win" for Logan ratepayers and also raised concerns about project costs.
"Logan residents will benefit hugely from this development as it's costing them nothing," she said.
"There's no impact on their rates, no interest or maintenance costs for years to come and no loan repayments."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said a series of Redlands clubs would be primary tenants at the Mount Cotton-based sport hub.
They included Redlands Touch Football, Redlands Rugby League Club and the Redlands BMX Club.
"Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct is an exciting, intergenerational project that will benefit the Redlands Coast community for decades to come," she said.
Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell said there was a valid argument that council could be investing in the city's existing sporting facilities.
"With no indication when other sports can come online, and the project already over original budget, council aren't providing the certainty that our sporting clubs need for their planning," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
