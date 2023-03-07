Property details:
Sheldon
Set amongst charming rural surrounds, this sprawling split level home offers a wonderful family lifestyle with plenty of room to move and cleared spaces to enjoy at your leisure.
With breezes throughout, the sprawling downstairs area delivers character and light-filled, open, yet separated living spaces, ideal for a family looking to embrace each other and their surrounds.
Enjoy both indoor and outdoor living with the gourmet kitchen complete with servery out to the large decked entertaining area.
Unwind in the massive in-ground pool or unleash your creativity with an outdoor, handcrafted woodfired oven.
Upstairs offers an envious parent's retreat with an expansive walk-in wardrobe, large ensuite and the space for a study nook and/or TV area.
You can also enjoy a separate, air-conditioned office studio with kitchenette.
Outside presents bitumen driveways, significant side access, and a two bay shed at the rear of the property as well as a chook pen and vegetable gardens
Set well back off the road, this home is perfectly positioned on a private and user-friendly 2.5acre block amidst the highly sought after Sheldon estates.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.