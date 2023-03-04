Cuppa spitting and super tax break query

As we started to read this article, I almost spat out my cuppa in disbelief! Shaking our heads, we can't believe Cr Williams will run again! Sorry, Mayor, but we can't forget the three times the legal limit, crashing your car and endangering others. Nor the projects that caused damage to our natural habitat, and the list goes on. All faith, respect and trust are gone.
Being an elected representative, how can you expect previous support to go your way? So many choices were made available to you - you chose wrong - willingly. No votes from us - time for a change.
At the next council election, we will vote for representatives with integrity, ethics, morals, responsibility and listening skills. That might be dreaming because do these qualities exist in politicians anymore? Deb Mollenhagen, Redland Bay
Our mayor is delusional if she genuinely believes her council has done so much good for the Redlands.
Here are some examples: The decision to sell off the council car park to make way for a retirement village. The parking regulations throughout the Cleveland CBD that then got altered to allow council employees to park in the spaces that used to be available for the customers of the many businesses that rely on pop-in shops then pop-out customers. This newspaper covered the plight of the many businesses losing money hand over fist because their customers had nowhere to park. And let's not forget the elderly who now have to cover much more ground just to access a dental or medical appointment. Talk to the business owners and they will tell you the council couldn't care less. If the mayor and her council consider this is looking after the Redlands, we need to put a broom through the lot of them. We need a new mayor and council - fresh faces with a fresh attitude. Veronica Mahony-Hodges, Raby Bay
It seems the person with $400,000,000 in Superannuation has a thunderous voice and speaks directly to Liberal Party MPs like Henry Pike. (Bowman MP Henry Pike slams Labor's super changes, February 28 2023, RCB online)
Does anyone seriously think people with over $3 million in Super have ONLY that asset to cash in and live on?
But right on queue here comes good old Henry telling us that WE, the worker are under attack.
All over 15c. Here are some maths for you Henry, and those Redland City residents who have fallen for his bull dust.
To get a super balance of $3m, you'd need to earn $200,000 per annum from ages 21-67, with 12 per cent employer contributions and an extra $30,000 a year of voluntary contributions.
That's definitely not your average worker. Trevor Smith, Capalaba
I live close to Botanix, so I do not want any entertainment venue on this site. The council and developers must consider the impact on the existing houses in this area. We all enjoy a peaceful existence with the surrounding bush and want to keep as much of this as possible.
An exercise area, a proposed bike path, and more trees planted to beautify this would be acceptable. Nancy Charlton, Wellington Point
I would like to give the Council workers an A+ for the condition of the parks and footpaths I use daily around Cleveland and Thornlands. Robert Pendrey, Cleveland.
Council has repeatedly claimed widespread public support for the proposed Redlands Olympics 2032 Whitewater Centre on the 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP).
This is simply not the case.
I have analysed the council's consultation data that clearly shows Redlander's overwhelming support for sensitive, low-impact, nature-based use of the BCP site. We want to protect and enjoy this special site's Natural, Indigenous, Cultural, and European Heritage values.
An industrial-size Olympic Whitewater Centre is none of these - and it will severely impact these values.
Yet the council continues to portray community support for the Birkdale Community Precinct concept as specific support for the Whitewater Centre. This is misleading.
Ratepayers have never explicitly been asked if we want an Olympic Whitewater Centre.
I challenge the council to ask Redlanders the specific question: "Do you want an Olympic Whitewater Centre in the City?" on 'Your Say.
And council - be honest!
Fully and clearly describe what the Whitewater Centre will look like and its impact on the BCP site.
Let people know that three of the last six Whitewater Centres built for the Olympic Games are abandoned, and three are running at a loss.
Please tell us how much the Whitewater Stadium will cost to operate and maintain - because, as Mayor Williams said (Redland City Bulletin online 07.05.22), you don't know that now.
And then ask us, specifically, if we want one. Keith Eigeland, Birkdale
The small developments proposed around the Redlands would greatly enhance the area by providing local recreation and employment. Leasing the development to professional bodies will bring in the money to maintain such. Vicki Sloman, Cleveland.
