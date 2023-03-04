Cuppa spitting and super tax break query

Here are some examples: The decision to sell off the council car park to make way for a retirement village. The parking regulations throughout the Cleveland CBD that then got altered to allow council employees to park in the spaces that used to be available for the customers of the many businesses that rely on pop-in shops then pop-out customers. This newspaper covered the plight of the many businesses losing money hand over fist because their customers had nowhere to park. And let's not forget the elderly who now have to cover much more ground just to access a dental or medical appointment. Talk to the business owners and they will tell you the council couldn't care less. If the mayor and her council consider this is looking after the Redlands, we need to put a broom through the lot of them. We need a new mayor and council - fresh faces with a fresh attitude. Veronica Mahony-Hodges, Raby Bay