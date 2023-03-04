Redland City Bulletin

YOUR SAY: Mayor's decision causes cuppa spitting and Super changes prompt a maths lesson for Henry Pike

March 5 2023 - 8:00am
Cuppa spitting and super tax break query

I spat out my cuppa

As we started to read this article, I almost spat out my cuppa in disbelief! Shaking our heads, we can't believe Cr Williams will run again! Sorry, Mayor, but we can't forget the three times the legal limit, crashing your car and endangering others. Nor the projects that caused damage to our natural habitat, and the list goes on. All faith, respect and trust are gone.

