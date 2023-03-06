Redland City Bulletin

Fishing trips on hold at as strong windy conditions batter bay

By Michael Des David
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
A younger Koby Savas in a blue singlet, Matt Savas (dad) and his brother Ethan Savas with a snapper caught by dad. Picture supplied

Strong windy conditions have put many fishing trips on ice for part of the week.

