Strong windy conditions have put many fishing trips on ice for part of the week.
But anglers who fished during the days of the week managed to catch some good fish.
I fished from my kayak for under two hours on Thursday morning for three legal-sized sweetlip.
One was mid 40cm in length, and the fillets were delicious. For an hour, I moved around a few spots to find the sweetlip.
But once I got to a nice patch of the reef with lots of structure, I quickly caught my three fish.
At the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club, The Members' Choice, voted on by members at the presentation, was won by Koby Savas (10) for a dart he caught.
Koby has been fishing since two-years-old.
Even when he was too young to go fishing, when dad, Matt Savas, returned home from a fishing trip, Koby would be straight into the esky to pick up the fish and wanted a photo with the fish.
Ray Kennedy and two friends fished the Western Arm of Lake Hinze.
They had trouble checking shrimp traps as the dam has fallen around one foot since last time.
The barred grunter was thick as usual, and they kept moving until they found a spot without grunter.
They caught 40-odd bass from this spot before thunder forced them to head back to the ramp, with a final tally of 66 bass, one tandanus and one eel.
Another day, Ray and his friend Hai went to the North Pine Dam for a fish.
A few schools of fork-tailed catfish were found close to the ramp, so they headed downstream and caught 46 bass plus more than 30 garfish Hai took home for fish feed.
With no wind and glass-out conditions, the gar was easy to spot moving on the surface in small schools of around 12 fish.
They were easy to catch using either small pieces of shrimp or bread, just casting with no sinker.
Send any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or organise a coaching session with Michael, get in touch at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
