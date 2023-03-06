Redlands United have downed last year's NPL grand finalists Olympic FC in their first home game of the 2023 season.
A goal in each half and some dogged, last ditch defending saw the Red Devils secure a 2-0 victory over the highly regarded Olympic FC.
Right from the kick off, Olympic dominated possession but Redlands held firm and defended stoutly.
After five minutes of relentless Olympic pressure, a quick long clearance from goalkeeper Ryan Govan sent the Red Devils into a fast paced transition.
Ryo Emoto slipped past Olympic's defensive line out wide and cut the ball back into the path of Jack Skinner, who steered the ball just past the post.
Olympic continued to apply pressure on the Red Devils and were unlucky to not score on a couple of occasions.
Redlands made them pay for it when, with 40 minutes gone, Skinner turned Olympic's defense inside out and squared the ball to Peter Klaassen in the box to slot the ball past the despairing keeper.
Redlands finished the half pressuring the Olympic goal but the score remained 1-0 at the break.
Olympic started the second half at full speed with Redlands keeper Govan called on to make a number of crucial saves to maintain the Red Devils' lead.
With 79 minutes gone, Redlands doubled their advantage when sustained pressure saw a deflected shot fall to Guil Santana, who rounded his defender and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner of the net.
Olympic increased their efforts but the Redlands defence maintained their form and they ran out 2-0 winners.
Redlands Fiction Bar and Restaurant man of the match was awarded to Michael Lee for a strong performance in midfield.
United are on the road to Underwood Park next weekend where they will take on Rochedale Rovers in a replay of last season's FQPL Grand Final. Kick off is at 6.15pm with the under 23s at 4pm.
