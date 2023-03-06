Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United down NPL heavyweights Olympic FC in first home game for 2023

By Ray Gardner
March 7 2023 - 8:00am
Peter Klaassen in action for Redlands United against Olympic FC. Picture by Ray Gardner

Redlands United have downed last year's NPL grand finalists Olympic FC in their first home game of the 2023 season.

