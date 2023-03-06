Redland City Bulletin

Redland darts player hits top-score after two years of playing

By Amanda Henley
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
John Clem Jr with his triple 20 scored at the Redlands Darts Association weekly fixtures. Picture supplied

Practice made perfect after two years playing darts in the Redlands as John Clem Jr scored his first 180.

