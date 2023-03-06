Practice made perfect after two years playing darts in the Redlands as John Clem Jr scored his first 180.
Mr Clem has played with the 'What's the Point' team at the Redland Darts Association alongside his father, John Clem Sr.
Mr Clem said he had enjoyed his time with the Redlands club and was looking forward to more big scores in the future.
Getting one 180 is achievement enough, but newly elected Vice President Ian Russell managed to score two 180s consecutively.
If you are interested in joining the Redlands darts association you can find information on their Facebook page.
Division one: Jokers 10, Dumpstarz 6; Darts Simpson's 8, Projectile Dysfunction 8; Game of Throwns forfeit to the Fun Guns.
Highest finish men: Ian Martin (144), women: Christine Patterson (59)
Division two: Mix it Up 10, Red Barons 6; Darts Vaders 10, Sonic Death Monkeys 6; Eliminators 9, Ducks Nuts 7; Archers 8, Fossils 8.
Highest finish men: Russell Smith (88), women: Amanda Henley (54)
Division three: What's the Point 8, Three darts to the Wind 6; 60s are Us 8, Bridge Burners 6; Tons of Bull 9, Funny Tuckers 5.
Highest finish men: Tom Beaton (137), women: Nicole Rodgers (48)
180s went to Brendan Moelands, Ian Russell (2), Paul Kelly, Jayson Wilson, Bob Cowan, Brett Golding (2) and John Clem Jr, and Jayson Wilson and Paul Quinn scored 171s.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.