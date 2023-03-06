A century from Redlands Tigers all-rounder James Bazley has laid the platform for first grade in their final game of the regular season against Ipswich.
Bazley put the visiting bowlers to the sword during a four-hour stint at the crease, with his innings of 163 including 16 fours and six maximums.
Liam Smith set the tone at the top of the order with a patient 71 as Redlands finished the day on 6/322, putting them in a strong position to claim first innings points next weekend.
The Redlands Tigers women's third grade team have won through to the Rebecca McCoombes Cup grand final after downing Wilston-Norths in a nail-biting game at Wellington Point.
Chloe Price (45*) and Evie Massingham (30) starred with the bat before the bowlers held their nerve to deliver a four-run win for Redlands.
Alex Fisher, Roneisha Rony and Price took two wickets apiece as Wilston-Norths were bowled out for 119 at Peter Burge Oval.
Tigers will host Holland Park Wests Ospreys at Peter Burge Oval in the decider next Sunday, March 12.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
