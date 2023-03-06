Redland City Bulletin

James Bazley notches century as Redlands Tigers hunt first innings points at Peter Burge Oval

By Jordan Crick
March 7 2023 - 8:00am
James Bazley celebrates his century against Ipswich at Peter Burge Oval. The all-rounder powered his way to 163 from 184 balls. Picture supplied

A century from Redlands Tigers all-rounder James Bazley has laid the platform for first grade in their final game of the regular season against Ipswich.

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

