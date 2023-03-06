Redland City Bulletin

Police appeal for information after submerged canoe found north of Peel Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00pm
A green canoe was found submerged in waters north of Peel Island on March 6. Picture by Queensland Police

Police have launched a public appeal after a canoe was found submerged in waters north of Peel Island this morning.

Journalist

