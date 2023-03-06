Police have launched a public appeal after a canoe was found submerged in waters north of Peel Island this morning.
The canoe was found on the south-west side of Amity Banks in Moreton Bay about 6.30am on Monday, March 6.
No personal property was found in the vessel.
Police conducted a land and water search in the area this morning and are seeking community assistance to locate the vessel's owner.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Contact Policelink by providing information online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
