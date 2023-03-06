A Redland not-for profit will help women from the bayside and Logan to find work or study with a new professional development program to help women find pathways to achieve employment.
The Centre for Women and Co. is host hosting a free Kickstarter program, with eight sessions for women over the age of 18 in the Redlands and Logan regions.
The program covers content from healthy workplace relationships, presentation and expectations to improving well-being, budgeting, resumes, cover letter and interview skills and innovative ways to find work.
It also links participants with local services to help them find work or education and other supports.
Kickstarter Program Worker Laura Windsor said the program ran two groups, one in Cleveland and one on Russell Island.
"Kickstarter was developed in response to a community need to support and empower women looking to enter or re-enter the workforce or study," she said.
"Our Kickstarter programs align with the Queensland state school terms to increase accessibility for parents. Our next program is scheduled to start in term two."
Ms Windsor said the program helped women form meaningful connections with fellow ladies and services in the community.
"The services Kickstarter can link participants with can help women with various wellbeing needs, including employment, budgeting, mental health, drug and alcohol support, family support and clothing," she said.
"Past participants have had increased well-being and employment opportunities after completing Kickstarter."
The program has run four times since it began in early 2022.
To learn more about Kickstarter or to register interest, email the Kickstarter team at redlandsgroups@centreforwomen.org.au or call 07 3050 3060 and select option 3 between 9am-4pm on weekdays.
