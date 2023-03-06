Redland City Bulletin

Centre for Women and Co helps Redland and Logan women find work

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 7 2023 - 8:00am
Women from the Redlands and Logan can learn tips to re-enter the workforce or study with the Centre for Women and Co. Picture supplied

A Redland not-for profit will help women from the bayside and Logan to find work or study with a new professional development program to help women find pathways to achieve employment.

