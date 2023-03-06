Police have launched an investigation after a car allegedly crashed into a parked ute at Birkdale late on Friday night.
Photos from the scene show extensive damage to both vehicles and debris strewn across the road.
Police allege a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car on Charles Street just before 10pm on Friday, March 3.
A man in his 20s allegedly left the scene after the crash but was tracked down a short time later, according to police.
He was not physically injured and is assisting police with enquiries.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
