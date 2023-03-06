Redland City Bulletin

Police launch investigation after cars damaged in Birkdale crash

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Cars were badly damaged during a crash at Birkdale on Friday night. Picture by Grant Spicer

Police have launched an investigation after a car allegedly crashed into a parked ute at Birkdale late on Friday night.

