Redland families in need could have a spring in their step this weekend as the Redland Community Centre prepares to give away shoes at its Saturday School Shoe Shop.
The Centre will give hundreds of Grosby leather school shoes for free under the Step Into School project for families in the Redlands who need a little assistance going back to school.
Redland Community Centre operations manager Chantel Meehan said the community centre was aware of a number of families who struggled to buy all of the necessary school supplies for their children.
"The idea for this stemmed from several conversations with local teachers, who stated they notice that most of their students attend school in old, ill-fitting, or incorrect shoes," she said.
"This event will significantly assist these students, their families, and local schools."
Families that reside in the Redlands with children at a public school are eligible for new shoes.
The project cannot be received by families that have already accessed the Step Into School Project and parents must supply a medicare card with their child's name on it.
Families must also bring socks for their children to try on shoes.
The event will be held Saturday, March 11 from 9am-3pm at the Redland Community Centre at 29 Loraine Street, Capalaba.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
