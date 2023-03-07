Concertgoers claim gridlock marred Sting's appearance at Mount Cotton and are calling for A Day on the Green organisers to address traffic issues at the venue ahead of the Rod Stewart concert this month.
Hundreds of patrons have aired their complaints on social media, with many claiming to have missed parts of the show - including support act James Reyne - due to heavy traffic near the venue.
Rolling Stone magazine noted the congestion in its review of the February show, writing that traffic at the concert would "rival your worst Westfield on Christmas Eve nightmare".
One person posted a photo of their GPS as proof of delays outside the venue, showing they were facing a 55-minute journey to travel the last three kilometres to the concert.
Others shared photos of cars banked up for several kilometres heading south along Mount Cotton Road towards Sirromet Wines, prompting one person to nickname the event "A Day in the Car".
But concert organisers Roundhouse Entertainment say delays were only 45 minutes at the traffic peak on Mount Cotton Road, not two and a half hours as some have claimed.
"We delayed Sting's start time, and all traffic was clear on Mount Cotton Road 15 minutes before the main act commenced," a spokeswoman said.
"The demographic for this show saw a more considerable car uptake for this show than most, with many arriving at the same time.
"We advise patrons to arrive early to our shows and expect delays, and we encourage carpooling to reduce congestion."
Concertgoers also complained about traffic inside the venue after the show, with one person who attended the event telling the Bulletin that it took them an hour and a half to leave the grounds.
Visitor Michelle, who asked for her last name to be withheld, said thousands of cars trying to exit at the same time had created a "nightmare jam".
She also experienced long delays driving into the venue and estimated that she had spent almost four hours in the car on the day.
"We arrived to a traffic queue seven kilometres away at 3.30pm. Gates only opened at 3pm. That was how long the traffic queue was," Michelle said.
"Sting was on at 7pm. Some people didn't make it in time due to the traffic chaos.
"We had to pay $20 for the privilege of parking that put us about 1500 metres away at the bottom of a paddock near a creek with long grass and rough ground.
"I felt for elderly or immobile guests. By the time we entered the venue when the supports acts had finished we were so over it we refused to buy even a drink there."
A Roundhouse Entertainment spokeswoman said there were no delays for bus passengers.
"We are continually meeting with stakeholders to improve traffic management at our events," the spokeswoman said.
"We heavily promote our bus services to and from our shows as the most convenient way to attend our shows."
The traffic concerns come ahead of the sold out Rod Stewart concert at Mount Cotton in late March, which will also feature performances from Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.
Mount Cotton has hosted A Day on the Green events for several years, with recent acts including Crowded House, Elton John and Cold Chisel.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
