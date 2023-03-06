Redland City Bulletin

Romantic comedy a great to-do

By Linda Muller
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:15pm
Influences of Shakespeare

Watching Much Ado About Nothing after a 15-year hiatus was enough for author Jessica Dettmann to create her own romantic comedy.

