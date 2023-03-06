Influences of Shakespeare

Watching Much Ado About Nothing after a 15-year hiatus was enough for author Jessica Dettmann to create her own romantic comedy.
The movie not only inspired part of the plot of the play, but also its psychology for some of the characters.
"I used to watch it over and over as a teenager. There was some sort of magnetic attraction for me about the characters. I grew up with Pride and Prejudice and these movies became a cultural touchstone for so many of us in our generation," she said.
Ms Dettmann said she also drew on the nature of one of her teenage friends whose view of the movies of that era gave her an unrealistic view of love and relationships.
"She almost never grew out of that and this romantic view of a partner was not always healthy for her," she said.
So was born Willa, the main character in Without Further Ado, a slightly flawed character with a similar fascination for the same movie.
"I like a character that doesn't always fit in. She doesn't feel normal - a bit of a fish out of water. This is a comic take on a woman in her situation. It's fine but not ideal."
Added to this is her working for a family company with two possible love interests and the scene is set.
"I find it fascinating when families work together, across the generations. It can be a strange way to live. This is also a nod to the family associations in Much Ado," Ms Dettmann said.
"This isn't a large Italian family, but it's a waspy North Shore rich family with four sons whose father really keeps the business together so they can hang out together. It's sweet, but it's twisted and the family is a nod to the world of Shakespeare," she said.
Ms Dettmann said she drew her story plots from 'everywhere'.
"I get tiny inspirations. My first novel was because of someone I met from a divorced family. From that tiny thing, I like to build. I don't always know how the book will end," she said.
In this instance, Ms Dettmann said she wrote the first half of her book, then the ending and filled in from there.
"I knew the ending of this one, so it was easy to write. Then I had to make it work," she said.
