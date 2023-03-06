Redland City Bulletin
Coochie Choristors sing out

By Linda Muller
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:18am, first published March 6 2023 - 6:25pm
The Coochie Choristors under the baton of Kathryn Ryan (second right) rehearsing for the Anzac Day services on the island.

Coochiemudlo has inspired many poets, artists and performers and now the island has its own song, proudly sung by its own choir.

