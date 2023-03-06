Coochiemudlo has inspired many poets, artists and performers and now the island has its own song, proudly sung by its own choir.
Choir director Kathryn Ryan of Victoria Point said it was no surprise to see music coming from the island.
The Coochie song is sung to the tune of Scarborough Fair with re-worked lyrics written by Shane White..
The choir will sing the Australian and New Zealand national anthems at the island's Anzac day service.
Ms Ryan of Victoria Point said she was invited to conduct the Coochie Choristors in September 2022 and was thrilled with the sound its voices made.
"There are about five to 10 singers and the sound is good. Of course, we welcome more voices," she said.
The Coochie Choristors rehearses on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8pm in the Gindaburra hall's multi purpose space.
Each session attracts a small fee and most music, hall hire costs and conductor costs are covered by a RADF grant.
"The first time is free so people can get a feel for what we do and what is expected. We sing simple rounds and part songs, with a lot of it a capella. We do have an island piano player who helps out about once a month. But mostly people learn by my recording the parts and using backing tracks," Ms Ryan said.
"If we know of mainland singers, we can also organise to be collected from the ferry as well."
Ms Ryan said the original intent of the choir was to sing at the island markets and other community events.
"Last year we sang at the church and the Christmas markets. We also do some impromptu performances at the Beach Bar. We welcome any chance to perform."
Interested people can phone Ms Ryan on 0412 616 264 or Rosemary Starr on .0403 014 396.
