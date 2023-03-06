Folk Redlands will feature The Goodwills at its next event to be staged on March 19 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club from 1pm.
The afternoon starts with an open mic opportunity for performers until 3pm with The Goodwills playing from 3pm to 4pm.
The Goodwills takes its listeners back the late 70's. The band is a much loved band whose music has been regularly featured on the ABC's Sunday morning program Australia All Over.
Starting as a husband and wife duo, Bob and Laurel Wilson soon became known for their original music. In April 2022 Mr Wilson won the Alistair Hulett Songs for social justice award with When Whitlam took his turn at the wheel'
In 2017 the couple was joined by Helen Row, from local band Tangled Web. She is an accomplished musician, playing the fiddle.
Folk Redlands is a not-for-profit music club, committed to bringing music to the community and giving support to new and rising talent. More on folkredlands@yahoo.com
