Goodwills come to the Redlands

Updated March 9 2023 - 10:24pm, first published March 6 2023 - 6:27pm
The Goodwills plays for Folk Redlands on March 19 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club from 3pm.

Folk Redlands will feature The Goodwills at its next event to be staged on March 19 at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club from 1pm.

