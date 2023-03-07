A captain returns from injury and two superstar players will join an already strong women's roster at the RedCity Roar for the 2023 NBL1 season.
Coach Cassie Dover said captain Kassandra 'Kass' Donnelly would be a cruciel piece of the puzzle for the women's side as she comes back in 2023 after knee surgery last year.
"At this level and within our program it is integral that you have someone who leads the group in the locker room and that's exactly what Kass brings," Dover said.
"She's positive, cares about her teammates and genuinely just wants everyone to do well.
"I am stoked we can have her back and great to see her on the court starting to move around again.
"There has been a different vibe when she is there and I love it".
Donnelly said she would be easing her way back into the group.
"I'm really looking forward to putting on the RedCity uniform for my third season and getting back to playing alongside our incredible OG's and our awesome new team members," she said.
Dover said one of Donnelly's new team members was New Zealand powerhouse Maia Chandler, who she recruited when she came to Australia for a tour with the Hustlers.
"It's not the traditional way of recruiting but glad we got a chance to be able to connect and get her here with the team," she said.
"She is an energetic player, with a nice shot and will only get better playing alongside Lilly [Rotunno].
"Her desire to achieve in the sport plus her persona are also attractive qualities for a coach."
She will also be joined by experienced Australian player Caitlin Cunningham.
"I am really excited to lock Caitlin in for our season. She will bring a depth of experience playing at the AIS and her years in the WNBL which will complement our young group," Dover said.
"She is all about good vibes and winning which is massive too. Caitlin will be a board crasher, can add points and size to our line up.
"We played together way back in 2009 down in Dandenong so it's pretty cool to be able to work with her again after so long."
They will join the newly signed players Lilly Rotunno, Skye Mason and Shorna Preston, as well as US superstar Raynisha Washington, New Zealand up-and-comer Qaizden Stephano and Bayside Basketball Club product Jaylen Cooper.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.