A group of social walkers met last week to celebrate a milestone 2000th walk for one of the group's most dedicated members.
Matty McKenna joined the Wello Walkers group in 2006, which walks three times a week.
He was flanked by the group as he took part in his 2000th walk with them on Friday, March 3.
"Walking not only helps with my fitness but also my sanity," Mr McKenna said.
"This group has been a wonderful support though many of life's ups and downs over the years."
The Wello Walkers have strolled around the Wellington Point area for the last 20 years and registered almost 30,000 walks in that time.
The group caters to all ages, and members walk in Redlands to build social connections and stay active.
Walks generally last an hour and cover between 5-6.5km depending on the speed of the walkers.
The group is free to join. Find the Wello Walkers at the Village Green at Main Road, Wellington Point from 5.25am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
