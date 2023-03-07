Redland City Bulletin
Wello Walker celebrates milestone 2000th walk in Wellington Point

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Wello Walkers rest after a morning of active walking for Matty McKenna's milestone 2000th walk. Picture supplied

A group of social walkers met last week to celebrate a milestone 2000th walk for one of the group's most dedicated members.

