Redland City Bulletin
Our Business

Tint Tree Gallery opens to boost Redland artists in Cleveland

March 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiny Tree Gallery owner Pauline Y. Dawe at the new Cleveland location. Picture supplied

An art gallery showcasing works by local, regional, national and international artists has opened in the heart of Cleveland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.