An art gallery showcasing works by local, regional, national and international artists has opened in the heart of Cleveland.
Tiny Tree Gallery opened its doors on February 15, 2023, with artwork including traditional paintings, outsider art, contemporary, classic, quirky and socially serious thought provoking pieces.
Gallery Directors Pauline Y. Dawe and her artist husband Heinz Krautberger previously owned the Tint Tree Cafe and Gallery at Coorparoo.
After four and a half years there they moved to the shores of Moreton Bay and found a gallery space at 135a Queen Street, Cleveland.
Two gallery spaces will showcase eclectic works by artists highlighting their creations.
Tiny Tree Gallery opens with works by artists including Jos Mitchell, Rhyl Henzell, Molly Galpin, Tasha Scott, George Arnold, Alice Blue, Marnie Collie, Ronelle Reid, Fiona Francois, Andre van der Kerkhoff and Sid Bakesy.
Ms Dawe said the gallery had already caught the attention of local from Victoria Point to Wellington Point and other residents across the Redlands and beyond.
She and Mr Krautberger hope the Tiny Tree Gallery will be an addition to Cleveland's Cultural Fair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.