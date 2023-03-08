Indigenous history, culture and art is being celebrated through fashion in the Redlands.
The Redland Art Gallery's latest exhibition Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion from the Bendigo Art Gallery will be showcased for the first time in Queensland.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the exhibition aligned with the Gallery's commitment to support and represent contemporary and Indigenous and emerging artists.
"Piinpi has already toured nationally to Canberra's National Museum of Australia and internationally to the Australian Embassy in Paris, so it is really exciting to welcome it to Redlands Coast.
"This dynamic exhibition of contemporary fashion and textiles is something we don't often see in a gallery setting but is sure to be of interest to a wide audience.
The exhibition brings together a range of garments and textiles by First Nations designers and artists from across Australia.
Bendigo Art Gallery's First Nations curator Shonae Hobson said many of the garments were an expression of Country and contemporary indigenous culture.
"Through the use of natural and recycled materials, traditional weaving techniques and hand-painted prints, First Nations artists and designers are expressing their culture and connection to Country in very exciting and bold ways..." Ms Hobson said.
Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion will be at Redland Art Gallery, Cleveland until Sunday 30 April 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.