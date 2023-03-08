Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

Redland Art Gallery showcases Indigenous culture through fashion

Updated March 9 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman wears a yellow outfit from Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion on show at the Redland Art Gallery. Picture supplied

Indigenous history, culture and art is being celebrated through fashion in the Redlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.