An English gymnastics coach has made his dream of running his own gym come true in the Redlands and is helping bayside athletes reach their potential.
Former gymnast Mike Tyler began coaching the sport after a back injury stopped him from competing.
He then discovered a passion for teaching athletes of all ages and after coaching at gyms across the world he felt ready to open up his own.
A spot opened up in Capalaba which became the home of the Twistarz Gymnastics Academy.
"Having my own club, It's been my dream from a very young age. I had some pretty bad injuries in my back so I gave up gymnastics at 15 and then went to coaching," he said.
"I did all this set up myself in about three weeks. I didn't want to waste money on something I could do myself, so it was a long three weeks but it was worth it."
Mr Tyler said the gym already boasted 300 members across a range of age groups and abilities after an open day and just two months of operation.
"Watching these little little humans go from barely being able to walk develop into these incredible young kids and young adults, it's incredible," he said.
"Coaches and gymnasts have great relationships, especially the competition side of it because they spend a lot of time with me. My competition girls are in the 25 hours a week.
"I'm never shocked at what the body can do. It's an incredible sport, some people say dangerous, but it's very skillful and to watch what they can do is just amazing."
The club has three certified gymnastics coaches with blue cards and first aid certificates who are helping develop young athletes in the Redlands.
Mr Tyler said the unique thing about his gym was his experience and approach to coaching.
"I've been in a lot of gyms over the years so I know what I want to do and what not to do to make this a friendly, fun gym for everyone," he said.
"We've got more equipment to arrive and our pits will be installed soon so we're really excited for that and our first competition is in May."
Those looking to get involved can visit https://twistarzgym.com.au/
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
