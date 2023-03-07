Redland City Council's sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton will require federal government approvals after being deemed a controlled action under the EPBC Act.
Council recently referred the Heinemann Road development to the federal environment department, which also opened the door for the public to comment on the proposal during a 10-day consultation window.
In its submission, the council said it did not believe the proposal should be deemed a controlled action as there were no anticipated significant impacts to threatened species or their habitat.
Council noted that about 70 per cent of the site, or 112 hectares, would be maintained as conservation.
The federal government published a notice on Friday saying that the project would require assessment and approval under the EPBC Act before proceeding.
A proposal is deemed a controlled action if significant impacts are considered likely.
The project will be assessed and a recommendation report prepared for the minister, who will decide to approve, approve with conditions or refuse the proposed action.
Council has said previously that the site's purchase at a cost of $7.35m had saved the land from potential extensive development in the future.
"The Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct at Mount Cotton will deliver intergenerational facilities ... while also protecting a significant area of natural habitat," council said in a statement.
"The project is expected to bring a range of health and well-being and economic benefits for Redlands Coast locals and the wider south-east Queensland region."
The project has attracted scrutiny from community groups after a stage one contract worth $61.27m exceeded a high-level cost estimate published in the project's master plan.
Council had planned to begin construction early this year and complete the project in late-2026, according to the EPBC submission.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie contested statements opposing the facility, saying there was a "pressing need" to provide facilities to accommodate local growth in youth sport.
"In an era of increasing youth crime and childhood obesity, council should be committed to providing facilities that promote exercise, a healthy lifestyle and community connection for our youth," she said.
"The flow on benefit with this project is that Cleveland Showgrounds will be freed up for its intended use and the current BMX facility at Capalaba can be repurposed.
"Council undertook an intensive four week consultation program in early 2020 engaging with the community, sports clubs and neighbours."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.