Redland City Bulletin

Federal approvals required for Redland City Council sport and recreation hub at Mount Cotton

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council's sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton will require federal government approvals. Pictures by Jordan Crick/Redland City Council

Redland City Council's sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton will require federal government approvals after being deemed a controlled action under the EPBC Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.