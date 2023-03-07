Since 1911, the world has celebrated International Women's Day. An important event on the global calendar, it's a day when women are recognised for their consistent and ongoing achievements in every sector of life. The global theme in 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.
It's no secret that women had been fighting for their rights and suffrage throughout history, but in 1910 Clara Zetkin - the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany - presented the idea of the day to the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.
The day has been held on March 8 since 1913 and is a way for women and allies to pay homage to the great work that women do, and to recognise that there's still a long way to go.
A day for all people to call for change, reflect on progress in the past and future, and honour those women who have altered the course of history. It's also a terrific opportunity to network with like-minded people, and unite for the development of change.