Redland City Bulletin celebrates women - Special advertising feature Advertising Feature

CLICK the cover to view the Redland City Bulletin International Women's Day feature.

Since 1911, the world has celebrated International Women's Day. An important event on the global calendar, it's a day when women are recognised for their consistent and ongoing achievements in every sector of life. The global theme in 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.

It's no secret that women had been fighting for their rights and suffrage throughout history, but in 1910 Clara Zetkin - the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany - presented the idea of the day to the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen.

The day has been held on March 8 since 1913 and is a way for women and allies to pay homage to the great work that women do, and to recognise that there's still a long way to go.