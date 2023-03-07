Senior Student Council Executives aim to engage all students Advertising Feature

Kimberley College Student Council has big plans for the year ahead. Photo is supplied

Kimberley College is pleased to announce four students from year 12 have been chosen as the Senior Student Council Executives for 2023.



Leah White, Ashton Bennett, Charlize Cullen and Rylan Warrilow have consistently demonstrated the Kimberley College values of respect, integrity, collaboration, creativity, and health and wellbeing throughout their time at the college and are well regarded by their peers and teachers for their commitment to the college and leadership abilities.

High on their agenda in 2023 for this team is to work together to bolster the sense of community and comradeship over the coming year by engaging all students across the college prep to year 12.



Being a student executive means being a voice for others and we can act on issues. - Charlize Cullen

"Our focus as senior council is building that connection, that sense of community within the school by holding events and activities that will bring individuals together.



"We want to inspire the younger grades to explore their own communities within their classroom and outside by stepping out of their comfort zone and becoming their own leader," said Leah



Charlize agreed and said "Being a student executive means being a voice for others and we can act on issues.



"I hope to create a school culture that celebrates the big and small things, where students can explore their passions and try new things.



"Our team wants to build connections and I personally hope to be a role model for the younger grades."

Ashton is motivated to incorporate creative ideas to strengthen the school community and to make memories that will last a lifetime for his fellow students.



"My time at Kimberley College has shown me the importance of using creative thinking.



"This has been a crucial part in my development as a young man," he said.



Ashton is excited to work with his executive council members to inspire all students to develop their leadership skills regardless of age or year level.

Rylan is thrilled at the opportunity to make a positive impact on his school community and along with his fellow Senior Council Student Executives had the opportunity to attend a three-day Australian Student Leadership Conference run by yLead at the University of Queensland in early January.



"It was such an inspiring experience at the conference and the team, and I created a plan for where we see the future of the student council going.



"This plan includes our vision to connect the students through trust, culture and vulnerability.



"From my time at Kimberley College, I have learnt that passion is infectious, and people cannot help but support you," Ryan said.

With such impressive and inspiring students at the helm, we look forward to an eagerly watching the year ahead at Kimberley College.