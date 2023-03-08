Redland City Bulletin
Teenage boy among several hospitalised after crashes across Redlands

March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
Paramedics responded to three crashes in the Redlands on Tuesday.

A teenage boy was among four people hospitalised after a series of crashes across the Redlands on Tuesday.

