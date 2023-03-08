A teenage boy was among four people hospitalised after a series of crashes across the Redlands on Tuesday.
The crashes took place at Capalaba, Thornlands and Wellington Point between 3.30pm and 9pm.
Paramedics were called to Thornlands about 7pm after a two-vehicle crash on Boundary Road and Panorama Drive.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a teenage boy and a man aged in his 20s were transported to Redland Hospital in a stable condition.
The teenager sustained a neck injury, according to QAS, and the man a shoulder injury.
Less than two hours later paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Badgen and Birkdale roads at Wellington Point.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said six people were assessed at the scene but only one was taken to hospital.
Residents in the area reported hearing multiple sirens shortly before 9pm.
The patient, whose gender could not be confirmed, was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Earlier the same day, at about 3.30pm, emergency services rushed to the scene of a motorcycle crash on Mount Cotton and Moreton Bay roads.
One person was taken to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.