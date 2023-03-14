Bluetooth hearing aid benefits - how they work Advertising Feature

Penelope Woods of A Better Ear ensures her patients are aware of what Bluetooth hearing aids can offer and they're thankful for it. Photo provided

It may be unfamiliar technology to some, but with a little guidance and understanding, Bluetooth hearing aids can help wearers to manage their hearing better.

The devices can improve hearing outcomes with friends and loved ones, over the phone, watching TV or YouTube, and listening to podcasts and audiobooks.

A Better Ear Audiologist Penelope Woods discusses how Bluetooth hearing aids work:

Private phone calls

"Bluetooth transmits your phone's audio signal straight to the hearing aids. That is, the phone call is beamed silently to both ears simultaneously," says Penelope.

Your hearing prescription is then applied to the audio signal boosting the sounds you have difficulty with and then the sound is played by the hearing aid speakers directly into your ear canal at a volume you can adjust.

A mobile phone loudspeaker can't compete with a hearing aid that amplifies speech sounds right where you need them.

Improving TV clarity

Between accents, rear-facing speakers and unnecessarily loud music whilst people are talking, television dialogue can become increasingly difficult to hear.

"The result is the volume just goes up and up, giving you more noise, but not necessarily more clarity," Penelope says.

When you connect your hearing aids to the TV via a Bluetooth TV connector, the signal is piped straight to the hearing aids.

A Bluetooth television streamer offers additional benefits. The volume can be adjusted up and down for yourself without changing the volume for others watching with you.

"Finally, the blend between the streamed TV audio and the noises in the room can also be adjusted on the go, so you won't get left out of any conversation (that you want to be part of)."

The sound of music

Most people get a lift listening to a favourite piece of music. Music producers spend hours mixing the tracks to the perfect balance of low, mid and high frequencies, but hearing loss can rob that balance.

Streaming music directly to your hearing aids restores music clarity to you, without having to increase the volume to damaging levels.

Similarly, to the TV connector, you can adjust the volume of the music and the outside world independently with a simple slider on an app.

Train with audiobooks

Speech is complex and rather than in the ear, is heard and interpreted in the brain.

Hearing loss can cause your brain's ability to interpret speech to deteriorate, but due to the incredible plasticity of the brain, you can get better at understanding speech through auditory training which, very simply, consists of listening to voices.

"So, if you wear your hearing aids on your morning walks, or whilst doing the floors, or whilst sipping a cup of tea in the winter sunshine, streaming an audiobook or a podcast directly to your hearing aids is not just enjoyable, it's also a great way to keep yourself sharp."

