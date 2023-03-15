Ormiston
Weight loss support group Weight Reduction Club Cleveland meets in the Church of the Nazarene, Orminston on Wednesdays at 9.15am. Everyone welcome, contact Pat on 07 3822 2762.
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group will hear from Colonel Colin Green on 'Legacy - 100 years - Reflections as a Recipient and Later as a Legatee' at the Donald Simpson Centre, March 20 from 9am-10.30am.
Wynnum
The Traditional Old Style Country Music Club will hold a social for all ages every third Sunday of the month at the Wynnum Municipal Hall from 11am-4.30 pm with a live country band. Walk-up entertainers welcome. For more information ring Neil on 0403606085.
Cleveland
The Redland Bay Coin and Stamp Club meets the fourth Thursday every month from 7-9pm in the hall behind the Cleveland Uniting Church. Members bring collection items to suit monthly topics. Email: pgcgfthomas@gmail.com
Alexandra Hills
Oaklands Street Community Gardens Inc is a space where local residents come to socialise and cultivate fresh produce. Find it behind the Aldi and AFL grounds at Alexandra Hills, open Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm and Sunday from 2-5pm.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street every Sunday from 7am-1pm showcasing fresh food and farm produce.
Celeveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every day. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Redlands
The Redlands VIEW Club supports seven Aussie students in The Smith Family's Learning For Life program. The group has a two course lunch with guest speakers on the fourth tuesday of each month and other social outings. Call President Edwina Potter on 0416242687 to enquire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.