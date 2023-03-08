Dozens of nitrous oxide canisters have been found at Wellington Point Recreation Reserve, prompting concerns for people huffing the dangerous gas.
A Wellington Point resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, estimated that she had collected about 150 canisters from in front of her home in the past two weeks.
She has shared photos with the Redland City Bulletin showing paraphernalia strewn across the ground near her property at the reserve.
Another photo shows a box filled with a few dozen canisters, also known as nangs and balloons, which were collected from the reserve.
Authorities have warned about the dangers of nitrous oxide misuse after a man drowned in a Gold Coast hotel spa earlier this year.
Police believe the 30-year-old had been using the gas before his death. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene but were unable to revive him.
Nitrous oxide is an odourless gas typically used in medical procedures but its recreational use is on the rise, particularly among young people.
The gas is released from canisters into another object such as a balloon and then inhaled, producing a feeling of euphoria which generally lasts a few seconds.
Nitrous oxide is also used in whipped cream bottles and sold over the counter at convenience stores as well as online.
Medical professionals last year called for tighter restrictions on the sale of canisters due to the potential for serious harm from misuse.
National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre professor Shane Darke said inhaling nitrous oxide put users at risk of asphyxiation.
"If you're in a medical situation and you're being given nitrous oxide ... it's mixed with oxygen," he said.
"These people aren't doing that. What they're doing is covering their faces and inhaling pure gas."
The Wellington Point resident said she had collected about 50 nitrous oxide canisters in a single morning this week.
"It's available anywhere so nothing is going to stop them from buying it," the resident said.
"I have been there [at the recreation reserve] all my life and the anti-social behaviour is scary."
Professor Darke said users were also at risk of entering a delirious state and becoming a risk to themselves and others.
"There have been spontaneous suicides and accidents," he said.
Prolonged use can also lead to memory loss, incontinence, limb spasms and vitamin B12 depletion that can cause spinal degeneration in chronic cases, according to the Drug and Alcohol Foundation.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
