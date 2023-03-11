Anyone who has caught a bus in the Redlands during the last decade has likely been driven by Macleay Island resident Sue Bishop.
Ms Bishop has been recognised by her grateful passengers as one of three nominees as for the South East Queensland Bus Driver of the year, but needs Redland voters to push her over the line.
She has spent the last 55 years driving for a living and 33 years behind the wheels of buses.
Ms Bishop said although she enjoyed driving, the best part of the job was socialising with her passengers.
"I've been at [Transdev] 11 years now and so many of the passages I know from the islands and also you get to know the regular passengers fairly well," she said.
"You get to see them daily and they'll sit and talk to you about buses if they get on at different times of the day."
Ms Bishop usually works four shifts a week and drives routes as busy as the 250 going to Carindale, or smaller routes like the 272, which runs to the hospital.
"I have all local stuff on most of my runs but the 250 is my favorite because there's some pressure on that route which I'm used to from driving other buses," she said.
"I'm very proud of it and I'm not looking forward to the day when I will be past it."
She said she was surprised to see how many people had voted for her and the kind words they had shared in their nominations.
"It'd be so lovely and so great to win it. Driving has made my life happier and more relaxing," she said.
"I'd say 99 per cent of the year I enjoy going to work as much as I enjoy going home. Now that might sound a bit far fetched. But it's true. I actually look forward to it.
"If I don't win I'm still one of three so I'll just have to accept the fact that there's two other very good people out there that are just as popular."
Voting is open from March 7-21 The winners in three categories will be announced at the 2023 Queensland Bus Industry Council Conference.
To vote, visit the Translink website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
