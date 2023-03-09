Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Capalaba Pokémon Trading Card Game player to world championships

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Dyson with Pokémon decks for his trading card game competitions. Picture supplied

A young Capalaba student is battling some of the world's top Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) players and fast rising through the ranks of the big leagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.