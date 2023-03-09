A young Capalaba student is battling some of the world's top Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) players and fast rising through the ranks of the big leagues.
Owen Dyson, 11, started playing the Pokémon TCG in 2021 but is already one of the Australia's best players.
The Pokémon TCG is a complicated game involving a mixture of memory, strategy and luck, with characters based on the Pokémon franchise.
He recently attended the Oceania International Championships in Melbourne and placed in the top 16 to qualify for the Junior World Pokémon TCG Championships in Yokohama Japan this year.
He won $1300 in cash and prize money at the competition and father Andrew Dyson said he was excited to see his son succeed at the game.
"We're very proud of him and how hard he has worked but most of all we love seeing how much joy and passion Pokémon brings to his life," he said.
Mr Dyson said his son started playing at a beginner level with the Broken Vase at Sumner and moved to the intermediate level playing against adults and getting some wins.
"He then found he enjoyed the competitive side of things and competed at the Brisbane regionals in November 2022," he said.
"He really wanted to compete at an international level so he went down to Melbourne."
"He likes the strategy and how the meta game shifts and the creativity and possibilities when building a deck.
"He loves the variety and how interesting it is to play against other people's decks."
Owen will attend the pinnacle of competitive Pokémon play at the World Championships in Japan in August 2023.
The World Championships is a three-day event and features the best Pokémon players from around the world.
Players compete for titles and more than half a million in prize money.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
