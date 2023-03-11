Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News

South-east Queensland councillors push for reforms to OIA complaints process

JC
By Jordan Crick
March 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Wendy Boglary, pictured here at Rathdowney, believes the current councillor complaints system needs reform. Picture supplied

South-east Queensland councillors have spoken out against rules which give elected representatives the power to determine the outcomes of inappropriate conduct complaints lodged against their peers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.