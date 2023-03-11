South-east Queensland councillors have spoken out against rules which give elected representatives the power to determine the outcomes of inappropriate conduct complaints lodged against their peers.
Long-serving Redlands councillor Wendy Boglary is pushing for the matter to be urgently addressed as part of a Parliamentary inquiry into the state's local government watchdog and councillor complaints system.
A report from the state development and regional industries committee published in October 2022 provides 40 recommendations for reform and will be discussed in state Parliament next week.
Cr Boglary said the Office of the Independent Assessor (OIA) should have complete power to rule on inappropriate conduct complaints, so councillors were not acting as "judge and jury" for their peers.
"Councillors have given examples where the process has been used as a weapon against other councillors and one said their council has lost faith in the complaint process altogether," she said.
"I have spoken with several councillors from different local government areas, and all agree that it is a very uncomfortable situation for councillors to be placed as judge and jury on their colleagues."
Her comments come after Derek Swanborough resigned from Scenic Rim Council in February, declaring he had decided as a result of the more than 70 complaints made against him to the OIA.
Mr Swanborough said complaints averaged one per fortnight over three years, resulting in him spending "hours, days and weeks" to prove his innocence.
Under the current framework, matters the OIA suspects as being inappropriate conduct are returned to local government for a resolution.
The OIA can make recommendations on how the matter may be processed, but councils ultimately decide whether a councillor has engaged in inappropriate conduct.
Scenic Rim councillor Jeff McConnell believed the system needed a revamp and said all complaints should be resolved at the OIA level.
He made it clear that he was sharing his personal opinion and not speaking on behalf of the council.
"We all know the whole system is broken. What it has done is taken leadership away from the mayor," he said.
Cr Boglary said the current framework could be used as a "safety net" in instances where a councillor had a majority backing in the chamber, while in other circumstances it could be used to target a colleague.
She said the current framework was an impediment to the "natural flow of justice" and has called on the state government to address the issue so it could improve working conditions for councillors.
"The OIA needs further resourcing to ensure complaints can be dealt with by their actual office within a timely manner and not returned to the local council," Cr Boglary said.
Cr McConnell agreed that councillors should not be handing down decisions.
"The OIA shouldn't be passing it back here, because some councils just dismiss it depending on which way you are aligned," he said.
"I'd rather see everything stay with the OIA and they should decide what the punishment is.
"They shouldn't be bringing it back to us and the council. It is already done by the OIA ... so they can decide from there."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.