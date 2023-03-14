Sheldon College leaders discover their passion and potential Advertising Feature

Left to right, Jemma Thompson (Vice Captain), Jacques Breet (Captain), Jasmin Lane (Captain), Noah Farrell (Vice Captain).

Time flies, Have fun, Be Bold.

Sheldon College's 2023 Student Leadership Team are on a mission to inspire their fellow students to make the most of their schooling years with their theme for the year, 'Time flies, Have fun, Be Bold'.



The student leaders understand that time is a precious commodity and want to ensure that everyone gets the most out of their time at Sheldon College.

Their message is simple yet powerful, encouraging students to embrace every opportunity available and make memories that will last a lifetime.



The College Captains, Vice-Captains and Prefects alike believe that a positive school experience is more than just academic success; it's about developing new skills, exploring passions, and building friendships that will last long after graduation.

The theme 'Time flies, Have fun, Be Bold' encourages students to step out of their comfort zones, take risks, and challenge themselves to reach new heights.



The student leaders believe that by being bold and trying new things, students will discover their passions and unlock their full potential.