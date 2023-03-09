A former teacher who moved into the male dominated trade industry is encouraging fellow women to take a leap of faith and join trades with her new start-up.
When her plumber husband Shane Millar finished his apprenticeship he opted to work as a subcontractor, and as business expanded Mrs Millar jumped on board.
"I enjoy being a female in a male-dominated industry. I have found every male that I have met in the construction industry to be very welcoming, friendly and respectful of me," she said.
"I admire the women on the tools immensely and like to support them in their trades journey in any way I can.
"Last year I joined the Council of Master Plumbers Association of Queensland. As the only female board member, I am always in awe of the calibre of my fellow male board members."
Mrs Millar said she was motivated to help make working in trades a positive experience for all women through her start-up business, 'Women of Trades', and not-for-profit 'Trade Up & Go!'
"Our vision is to establish an innovative and entrepreneurial all-female construction company that serves as a leader in creating job opportunities for a diverse range of women," she said.
"We will develop frameworks that recruit, train, and transition women to secure apprenticeships in the construction industry and trades they choose."
She said the work was not limited to trades and would improve job opportunities for women in sports, victims of family violence, women entering or re-entering the workplace, women seeking a trade, or women wanting family-friendly hours.
They are kicking it off with an all-girl gutter cleaning crew in May but will also provide plumbing, electrical and household maintenance.
The not-for-profit will boost employment training pathways for both men and women to provide support to land jobs.
"My dream is to see all women thrive, whatever their background, and to set women up for success, whatever that may look like for each individual.
"I want to level the playing field in that women can do anything," Mrs Millar said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
