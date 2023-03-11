It isn't easy, but honesty is the best answer

Despite the council's claims, the Heinemann Road development and Birkdale Community Precinct have many detractors in our community. Nevertheless, scores of people have sought to be optimistic about what the developments could bring to the Redlands. I wrote one such opinion article accentuating the positives of the Birkdale Community Precinct. However, it is glaringly apparent large sections of the community have reasonable questions about these developments. Their questions receive answers outlining 'hopes and wishes' but nothing close to solid responses to questions such as who or how the ongoing maintenance of these public assets would be paid for, how will environmental concerns be mitigated and what will be done about increased traffic?