It isn't easy, but honesty is the best answer

Local government's core responsibility is to provide a range of essential services to its residents. When pondering these responsibilities, most people immediately think of rubbish collection, maintaining local parks, swimming pools, and libraries and the upkeep of footpaths. However, these services - vital as they are to the everyday lives of residents - are not the ones that have many Redlands residents concerned about our council's focus.
One of the most important responsibilities of local government is planning and zoning, a process of deciding what can be built where. It's a complex task that considers many factors, from the environment to traffic congestion. Good planning and zoning can foster positive community spirit.
Despite the council's claims, the Heinemann Road development and Birkdale Community Precinct have many detractors in our community. Nevertheless, scores of people have sought to be optimistic about what the developments could bring to the Redlands. I wrote one such opinion article accentuating the positives of the Birkdale Community Precinct. However, it is glaringly apparent large sections of the community have reasonable questions about these developments. Their questions receive answers outlining 'hopes and wishes' but nothing close to solid responses to questions such as who or how the ongoing maintenance of these public assets would be paid for, how will environmental concerns be mitigated and what will be done about increased traffic?
Essentially, local government is responsible for anything that happens at a local level. Therefore, they have a lot to do. This means that they have a tremendous amount of power and influence when it comes to shaping the lives of residents. Residents with legitimate questions shouldn't be fobbed off as troublemakers. Councillors and the mayor should genuinely engage with them and seek to provide honest answers to their concerns.
There is a palpable anger towards this council from Redlands residents. Calls for a massive broom to sweep the Bloomfield Street chambers clean are growing louder, and there is still a year to an election. I reckon the mayor and our councillors want to continue what they started, it is always good to see a project through. So, I encourage them to put their minds to plausible answers to residents' concerns, or they may find themselves looking for a job in March 2024.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
