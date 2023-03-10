A Thornlands IronWoman "having a play" with other forms of triathlon racing has qualified for the Aquabike world championships.
Kate Gayner took part in the Aquabike race at the Husky Australian Triathlon Festival and placed first in the 35-39 year women's age group to win the National Aquabike title.
She has experience in IronMan competitions and is currently training for the next World IronMan race in Hawaii in October.
While on a break from training Gayner decided to give the Aquabike race a go, which eliminates the run from a traditional triathlon.
She won the 35-39 years age group at the national championships after a 1.9km swim and 90km bike ride and said she felt relieved but excited to finish on top of the podium.
"I found the swim comfortable but the bike was a little bit tough. The roads were a bit rough and bumpy with a slow, slight incline," Gayner said.
"It's always nice to walk away winning your category and that qualifies me now for the Triathlon World Championships in Townsville in 2024."
Gayner was supported by the Redlands Cycling and Multisports Club, who she has been with for more than six years.
She said she would now get into her IronMan training and turn her attention to the Aquabike race afterwards October.
"I've got the IronMan champions World Championships in October so I'm sort of having a bit of a rest period at the moment," Gayner said.
"Now I can finish the World Championships for IronMan in October this year and then I just focus on the swim and bike leg for next year."
