Redland City Bulletin
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Diva returns to perform with Sinfonia

Updated March 9 2023 - 11:02pm, first published 10:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soprano Annika Hinrichs performs in The Divine Diva at RPAC at 2pm on March 25.

After her successful concert Viva la Diva with the Redland Sinfonia in 2022, soprano Annika Hinrichs returns by popular demand to RPAC, to headline the orchestra's first concert for the year, The Divine Diva. The concert will be staged at 2pm on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.