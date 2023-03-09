After her successful concert Viva la Diva with the Redland Sinfonia in 2022, soprano Annika Hinrichs returns by popular demand to RPAC, to headline the orchestra's first concert for the year, The Divine Diva. The concert will be staged at 2pm on March 25.
At the centre of the program is the aria made famous in the 1982 French film noir Diva. The movie featured Wilhelmina Wiggins Fernandez singing the aria from La Wally.
Other operatic arias include Largo by Handel, the Stizzoso aria by Pergolesi and Dido's tragic Lament by Purcell. In the second half, Ms Hinrichs will sing songs from her favourite musicals, West Side Story, Follies and Les Miserables.
In addition, the Redland Sinfonia will perform a number of companion pieces, including Mozart's Il Seraglio, Minuets from Handel's Fireworks Music, Pachelbel's Canon, Leonard Bernstein's' West Side Story, two pieces from opera, The Intermezzo from Pagliacci and Royal Hunt and Storm from The Trojans by Berlioz.
Weaving all the musical items together, the Redland Sinfonia's conductor Dr Graeme Denniss will introduce each item, helping to explain the music and introducing some little known and sometimes amusing aspects of the music.
The Redland Sinfonia is a community orchestra based in Cleveland and was a recent finalist in the 2023 Australia Day Redland City Council cultural awards. The orchestra was founded 37 years ago to bring orchestral music to the Redlands, and to support established and emerging artists while providing entertainment and educational opportunities. New members are welcome. More on redlandsinfonia.org.au
Tickets are $33, $27, $15, with groups of 10 or more $25. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au
