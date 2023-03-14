Property details:
Raby Bay
This opulent, palatial waterfront home is truly magnificent offering stunning views, superb design and luxurious living.
The property reflects high-end construction and holds a magnificent canal front position with sweeping views across the water which is enjoyed from both levels.
Multiple rooms within the home have double-height glass walls providing a breathtaking vista.
There is extensive use of granite, suspended concrete floors and sweeping high ceilings throughout.
The living space is simply irresistible, from a water feature under the spiral staircase to an exquisite double-height void that shows off a chandelier beneath the skylight.
Open plan living and dining zones take full advantage of the fantastic view and open onto an amazing undercover entertaining space where you can host the grandest of parties.
Discover the main bedroom upstairs, complete with a private balcony overlooking the pool and bay, a spacious walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite with a round Jacuzzi and separate shower.
A home office and separate media room with a bar area covers all bases and in addition to a full family bathroom on each level there are four bedrooms with ensuites.
The outside oasis includes a sparkling in-ground pool, extensive lounge areas and a private pontoon.
