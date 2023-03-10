A "fed up" Macleay Island resident hopes to whip Redland City Council into shape and protect life on the bay islands as she eyes the mayoral seat.
Whipmaker Gayle Nemeth is the latest candidate looking to challenge Mayor Karen Williams at the 2024 local government elections.
Ms Nemeth has lived on Macleay Island for more than 35 years and said the bay islands were being "screwed over" by the Redland City Council.
"I want to pull the council into line. The way that they've been running, in my opinion, is out of order," she said.
"What is upsetting me is what's happening on the islands, and council needs to stop what they are doing because it's inadequate.
"Councillors supposedly say the Islands are the jewel in the Crown of the Redlands. If they all have a look around, piece by piece, council is stealing the jewels of that crown.
"I'm looking forward to speaking up after 30-odd years of living here, watching what's been done and said by the council and how it negatively impacted the islands."
Despite previous LNP links and experience as Chair of the LNP Redlands, Ms Nemeth will run as an independent candidate in next year's election.
"I no longer have anything to do with the LNP. I'm disgusted by all of them, actually," she said.
Former police prosecutor Jos Mitchell has also thrown her hat in the ring more than 12 months out from polling day, and current mayor Cr Williams defied critics when she revealed her intentions to run for a fourth straight term in 2024.
While Ms Nemeth admitted her run for the Mayoral seat could split the vote between herself and Ms Mitchell and push Cr Williams over the line, she said she had no ties to the current mayor.
"I was just in Karen Williams's office telling her not to run," she said.
Ms Nemeth said she would only take a salary if she won the election and brought positive change for the bay islands in the first two years of her term.
"I don't need [ratepayer] money. I don't need to live off the public purse. I've already made myself and earned as much as the mayor," she said.
She said she took issue with several recent council initiatives and a lack of action on the bay islands.
"I'm not firm on the whitewater rafting thing, Toondah Harbour is so outrageous and disgusting, in my opinion, and the islands are being screwed over," Ms Nemeth said.
"The islands are floating in sewerage, and nobody is giving any answers. I want the answers.
"I want to know that there's enough parking on the land where the ferry terminal is as promised by the council at the Weinam Creek parking station.
"Instead of 2400 car spaces, they're only going to do 1500. That's not enough for islanders five or six years ago.
"I intend to speak straight and truthfully to the people in Redlands."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.