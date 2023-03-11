YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

I was shocked to read letters to the Editor, one, in particular, stating the Community doesn't want them, and a recent article from a Mayor candidate complaining about the ratepayers having to foot the bill for the upkeep of the facility after the Olympics. Let's look at the overall position. While there are some nine years before the event, let's remember it is not costing the ratepayers any money to build, I have yet to see the actual cost. Still, it would be substantial, then during the Olympics, Redland City, with this event, will be a showcase to the world through the media and attendance. What a great advertisement for our local tourist industry, at no cost to the ratepayers. Just imagine undertaking something similar in advertising with exposure outside of the Olympics. It would be very costly. The economic benefit for local businesses during the games will be a shot in the arm through people attending. The other important factor to remember is it gives every resident of Redland City a chance to attend an Olympic event right at their door, a chance we will not likely get again. I do not believe the site will be a white elephant after the event as, from what I understand, how the site is being developed will make a great picnic area even for those not into the water sport it is designed for. The many benefits it provides off-sets the likely cost of maintaining the site. Come on, Redlands, let's get behind this great event. Peter Hammond, Ormiston
Craig Thomson's article on the super changes was the most sensible I have read on the subject. I rarely find myself nodding in total agreement with opinion articles, but this one made salient points on all levels.
Mr Thomson's reply to Mr Pike online also made a good point which bears repeating. It beggars belief when Liberal Party politicians ask for sensible tax debate. Thanks to them, whenever any suggestions are put forward from Labor or even independents about sensible tax reform, they mount a scare campaign about 'big new taxes'. They do it because it is successful. Why is it successful? That's on us as voters. These super reforms are sensible, and the majority of Australians support them. Cancelling the stage three tax cuts would also be widely supported now more people are educated as to what they cost the budget. Let's hope the PM has the guts to cut them. The Liberals will scream loudly, but it will just confirm what we already know. The Libs only ever stick up for the rich. The super reforms have proved that beyond any doubt. Roger Wright, Birkdale.
The tax rate on massive super accounts will rise in 2025, and the LNP say this is a Labor cash grab, but the money saved will go to paying off the Liberals' debt. As we move back to surplus, more can be spent on housing (so that more can have a home) and health (so that some Aussies won't have to choose between medicine or food). We all need to save as much as possible for the future, but we should also prioritise folk in crisis now. Paul Wincen, Alexandra Hills.
While I fully agree with most of Craig Thomson's commentary, there are a few digs at the Liberals that are unjust. I don't think anybody, even the most ardent Liberal, is not horrified with the Robodebt fiasco. To imply that Liberals support this in a ''Class war'' is misleading.
As a Liberal supporter, I am as ashamed of that policy perversion as anyone else. The fact that it came under Turnbull's watch, probably the worst PM this country has ever had, a leader who backstabbed his predecessor and then whinged continually ever since when the same happened to him, is telling.
Both Labor and the Liberals have spawned bad leadership. However, while I agree that Super should not be abused as a wealth creation mechanism by the rich, any changes to the system, no matter how small, are just a foot in the door by government, especially when they see polls showing broad support for the changes.
It won't be long before they start thinking, let's start expanding from the top 0.5 per cent to 5 per cent to gain another $10 billion in saving etc. Once an invasion begins, fighting back is the only way to stop it.
Brad Wills, Cleveland
So, Craig Thomson, it is OK to lie, provided you agree with the person telling it. A lie is a lie. Particularly when the present government consulted with the treasury while telling the electorate 'no changes to super'.
The rights and wrongs of the policy are irrelevant to the fact that a large pre-meditated lie was perpetrated on the people of Australia. If they do it once, they will do it again.
Warren Maris, Alexandra Hills
Someone should tell Henry Pike that the Super scheme was intended to give people the means to live for a time when the government could not afford to do so. It was never meant to be another tax avoidance scheme for the already super-rich.
Mick Ewer, Mount Cotton.
Wow! I was unaware that we have saints residing in the Redlands. But then, I read the comments regarding the Mayor. (I spat out my Cuppa, R.C.B. 8th March 2023).
While I do not wish to comment on Ms Williams' recent actions, I will say this. Many of us mere mortals have made mistakes in our lives that we regret. I only hope that the letter writer doesn't have to hand her wings in any time soon.
John Kemp, Cleveland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.