YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

I was shocked to read letters to the Editor, one, in particular, stating the Community doesn't want them, and a recent article from a Mayor candidate complaining about the ratepayers having to foot the bill for the upkeep of the facility after the Olympics. Let's look at the overall position. While there are some nine years before the event, let's remember it is not costing the ratepayers any money to build, I have yet to see the actual cost. Still, it would be substantial, then during the Olympics, Redland City, with this event, will be a showcase to the world through the media and attendance. What a great advertisement for our local tourist industry, at no cost to the ratepayers. Just imagine undertaking something similar in advertising with exposure outside of the Olympics. It would be very costly. The economic benefit for local businesses during the games will be a shot in the arm through people attending. The other important factor to remember is it gives every resident of Redland City a chance to attend an Olympic event right at their door, a chance we will not likely get again. I do not believe the site will be a white elephant after the event as, from what I understand, how the site is being developed will make a great picnic area even for those not into the water sport it is designed for. The many benefits it provides off-sets the likely cost of maintaining the site. Come on, Redlands, let's get behind this great event. Peter Hammond, Ormiston