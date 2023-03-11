A Redland Bay mum has turned a lockdown boredom buster into a popular business recognised by some of the world's biggest influencers.
Poppy Hepburn was running low on ideas to keep her family entertained during COVID lockdowns when she came up with a simple solution.
"We needed to get outside and do some stuff, but my son who was quite difficult, loved the wiggles and that was the only thing that calmed him down," she said.
"It was that balancing act between what he wanted and what my daughter wanted and there was 12 months between them, So I looked for products that I could take outside.
"I looked for something that I could use outside that wasn't a TV and didn't need to be plugged but there were no products in Australia, so I set about finding my own."
Mrs Hepburn created the Pixxie Portable Projector as a device which could be used in almost any setting to bring people together.
With lightweight hardware, low light technology and 180 degree projection, the projector can be used anytime, anywhere.
"It's really lightweight and you can hold it in your hand. It weighs less than a kilo," Mrs Hepburn said.
She said the business was inspired by a unique way she passed time with her mother who was in and out of hospital for cancer treatments in 2014.
"We spent lots of time watching movies on her laptop and one day she said 'wouldn't it be amazing if we could have a movie night in the ward and everyone could watch it with us?'" Mrs Hepburn said.
"Everything about the business really resonates around her love of content and her personality which was all about magic and all about connecting with people."
Mrs Hepburn said they had seen "huge growth" over the last two years, but the journey had been a "rollercoaster" when they could not always keep up with the demand.
"We've been really lucky to be featured in the Kardashian's Christmas gift guide so we worked with Khloe and Kourtney, and from that follow on effect we have worked with a lot of Hollywood celebrities," she said.
"When you love what you do and you're really passionate about something it can be the hardest job because you never switch off... it becomes a third child."
She said they were preparing a new Pixxie projector model, working to expand further overseas, and creating a new project to honour her mum's memory.
"We have been working on an exciting partnership with Our Kids and we now have Pixxie's in treatment rooms in children's wards within the Northern Rivers Region; Lismore Base, Grafton and Tweed," she said.
"It is my hope that one day we can roll this out nationally."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.