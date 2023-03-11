Redland City Bulletin
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Redland mum's projector beats boredom and brings people together

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
March 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland Bay mum Poppy Hepburn is the creator of Pixxie. Picture supplied

A Redland Bay mum has turned a lockdown boredom buster into a popular business recognised by some of the world's biggest influencers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.