Redland City Council has unveiled its final master plan for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) ahead of councillors voting on the multimillion-dollar project at this week's general meeting.
The master plan reveals how the council intends to transform the 62-hectare site over 20 years and turn Birkdale into a major event destination celebrating culture, heritage and habitat.
Plans for the site include a public lagoon, cultural centre, memorial area, amphitheatre, walking trails and a permanent outdoor stage, while 36 hectares will be protected as conservation.
The historic Willards Farm homestead and surrounding buildings will be among the centrepiece elements at the precinct, along with the state heritage-listed World War II radio receiving station.
Capital investment in the project is predicted to be about $300m, which includes commitments from the federal and state governments to build the Redland Resilience Training and Whitewater Centre.
Building works are forecast to begin in 2024 ahead of an expected 2027 opening, with the precinct's key elements planned for delivery before the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.
Councillors endorsed the draft proposal in April 2022 but will vote on Wednesday to decide whether to adopt the final plan for the 62-hectare site off Old Cleveland Road East.
Documents published in the meeting agenda include the final master plan and foundation report, giving residents an overview of the proposed site layout and plans for the seven precinct hubs.
Council made changes to the plans after receiving more than 1200 public submissions during community consultation in 2022.
They include modifying the boundary between the development footprint and conservation area to include large habitat trees and areas of vegetation for future restoration.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams said the community had been crying out for a project like the BCP.
"Brisbane has South Bank and New Farm Park, Townsville has the Strand and Cairns has the Esplanade, and now Redlands Coast will have Birkdale Community Precinct," she said.
"This land was always owned by the community, but it was locked away as a federal government communications facility for decades. It is time it was opened up for the community to enjoy.
"After buying the property in 2019 to save it from being used for small-lot housing, council has spent the last two years engaging with the community to create this exciting master plan."
The BCP is listed as item 14.2 on the general meeting agenda for Wednesday, March 15.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
