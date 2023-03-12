Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Darts competition tightens as Redland teams bring the heat

By Amanda Henley
March 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Lawrence and Will Brett play with the Ducks Nuts at the Redland Darts Association. Picture supplied

The first darts season of 2023 is in full swing at the Redlands Darts Association with 22 teams on the hunt for division championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.