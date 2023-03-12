The first darts season of 2023 is in full swing at the Redlands Darts Association with 22 teams on the hunt for division championships.
Fun Guns are in first place just ahead of Projectile Dysfunction in division one.
Both teams have only had one loss but a draw puts the Projectile Dysfunction in second.
Eliminators hold a two point lead over Darts Vaders in division two.
Tons of Bull are also ahead by two points over Phantom Throwers in division three.
High finishes were scored across all three divisions this week, but Ducks Nuts players Will Brett and Peter Lawrence had impressive scores on Wednesday night.
Brett executed an 87 peg out with bullseye finish while team mate Lawrence finished with a 98.
Paul Kelly threw an outstanding 160 peg out in division one and Dave Furtes also threw an impressive 152 finish.
Division three player Rowan Saunders drew applause for his 150 finish.
Jokers 9, Dart Simpsons 7; Game of Throwns 10, Wolves 6; The Fun Guns 10, Projectile Dysfunction 6.
Highest finish men: Paul Kelly (160), women: Amanda Loch (130)
Ducks Nuts 8, Fossils 8; Sonic Death Monkeys 11, Red Barons 5; Eliminators 10, Darts Vaders 6; Archers 11, Mix it Up 5.
Highest finish men: Dave Furtes (152), women: Amanda Henley (60)
Phantom Throwers 9, 3 Darts to the Wind 5; Tons of Bull 8, Bridge Burners 6; 60s are Us 10, What's the Point 4.
Highest finish men: Rowan Saunders (150), women: Moniek DeHaan (52)
180s went to Shane Jackson (2), Ian Martin, Paul O'Malley, Andrew Smith, Jeremy Fagg (3), Rob Modra, Amanda Henley, Russell Smith, Cooper Smith and Shane Mairs.
