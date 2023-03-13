Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Snapper season kicks off as ocean temperature cools down

By Michael Des David
March 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland Bay resident James Le Cerf (8), with some bream caught while fishing with Grandfather Anthony Banks at the mouth of the Raby Bay canals. Picture supplied

Off-shore anglers found the current was running this past week strongly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.