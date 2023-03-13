Off-shore anglers found the current was running this past week strongly.
But they still managed to catch some Dolphin fish, large snapper and a mixed bag of reef fish, including some large reef living jacks.
A few Pearl Perch and King Fish were also caught.
Reports of prawns being netted are filtering in, but their locations are a closely guarded secret.
Around Easter is when the prawns can be expected to arrive, my dad used to cast net them over the Easter Holidays and always looked forward to his Easter fishing action when mulloway would move into the local rivers we fished.
I have noticed that the Easter Equinox is when the fishing activity increases.
The arrival of autumn and the cooler ocean temperature starts our snapper season.
The first snapper run is always the best because the fish feed freely to build up their condition for the breeding season.
Best baits are what you can locally catch yourself.
The cooling down of the waters has seen an increase in bream activity.
The winter whiting will also return soon, and the large flathead will move into the shallow waters where they seek out the bait fish.
Last week, I saw a photo of a tailor caught off Coochiemudlo Island, so the cooler currents are certainly starting to bring on the fishing.
Some fine bream was caught by James Le Cerf (8), a Redland Bay resident who fished with Grandfather Anthony Banks at the mouth of the Raby Bay canals.
The bream was caught late in the evening using Western Australian pilchards.
Ray Kennedy and a mate fished the western arm of Lake Hinze, and headed upstream, and they could only find sub 30cm bass until they sounded up a school near the tree with the blue disc up towards the Sylvania barrier.
They managed to catch forty-eight bass and a good size yellow belly.
Another successful fish trip with lots of good memories.
Send fishing questions and photos or organise a coaching session at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.