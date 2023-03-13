A Cleveland jet-skier has returned from an outstanding performance in New Zealand and has his sights set on his next challenge in South Korea.
Bailey Cunningham raced in the South Island Championships and across New Zealand National Titles the ditch in February and March.
He has came back with a win in the South Island Championships and two second places in the elite runabout class at the New Zealand Nationals.
Cunningham is now preparing to race in South Korea for Jettribe Racing at the Changwon International Motorboat Grand Prix from 24-27 March.
He will then return to Australia to prepare for the Australian National Titles in late April with Sunshine Coast Powersports, catching up wit Jettribe team mates from across the world and joining Eight 1 Racing for the event.
Cunningham has been jet-skiing since he was just 16, and raced professionally for four years. In 2018 he placed eighth overall in the in the international Pro Runabout pen class at the World Cup.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
