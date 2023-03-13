More than 100 Redland women including students and community leaders spoke about the lessons from women-led police stations at the Bayside Soroptimist International Women's Day Breakfast.
Professor Kerry Carrington spoke at the breakfast about her research into the Argentinian model for police stations run solely by women, first established in 1988.
About one in five police stations in the La Plata province in Argentina is designed to support women and families reporting domestic and family violence incidents.
The approach makes an often difficult and sometimes traumatic process of reporting incidents with an extensive educational campaign to lower DVF crime, which has has significant results.
The specialist police stations operate from houses rather than police stations to make them more victim centric and have mostly female officers trained to respond with a gender perspective who work in multidisciplinary teams
It has led to a 50 per cent drop in DV homicide for young women in urban areas and a 17 per cent drop overall by 2017.
Professor Carrington has used this data to advice the state government on ways to improve DV responses in Queensland, which has has a positive response from the government and police.
Many school students attended the breakfast where Soroptimist Ralda Forzin also spoke about scientific and technological advances made by women throughout history.
This addressed the United Nations Women's theme of 'Cracking the Code: Innovation for a Gender Equal Future'.
