Bayside Soroptimists' International Women's Day event talks DV

March 14 2023 - 8:00am
SI Bayside President, Ruth Gatehouse, Professor Kerry Carrington, and SI South Queensland President, Sue Myers.

More than 100 Redland women including students and community leaders spoke about the lessons from women-led police stations at the Bayside Soroptimist International Women's Day Breakfast.

