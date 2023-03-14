Redland artists have contributed to a mural in the heart of Cleveland to welcome children and families to the city's art gallery.
The Redland Art Gallery has installed the mural in the baby care area to create a warm environment for those visiting.
The mural concept turns the flat wall into a 'look out' of a marine vessel inspired by the MV Moongalba ferry, depicting many aspects of Redlands Coast on Quandamooka Country.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said local artists Troy Robbins and Jan Laing were commissioned by the Council to paint the mural adjacent to the gallery's rear entrance.
"Troy is a resident of Cleveland and a passionate water travel/barge enthusiast, which is a really important aspect of our Redlands Coast story," she said.
"Jan has been a resident of Redlands Coast for more than 40 years and has been an art teacher at Cleveland State High School, working across many artistic mediums."
Mr Robbins invited his former high school art teacher Ms Laing to join him in painting the mural, inspired by a picture he took of the Moongalba's wheelhouse.
"I'm very passionate about nature and about Moreton Bay - it's been my backyard since I was five years old," Mr Robbins said.
"To get an opportunity to express both of those in a mural made this one of the most special art projects I've ever created.
"The mural has a real whimsical aspect. There is an osprey looking in one of the windows, which I thought was fun, and if you look carefully, you'll spot a kiwi and a Tasmanian devil, both of which pay homage to where the Moongalba has served," Mr Robbins said.
The mural was part of an upgrade at the gallery which included the repair and painting of floors and walls, updated track lighting, and renovation of the baby care area.
Councillor Peter Mitchell said the mural offered a colourful view of local wildlife through the vessel's windows.
"Moongalba was the second vessel introduced into the Stradbroke Ferries fleet and, after a four-year stint in Tasmania, returned in 2022 to operate between Cleveland and Minjerribah," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
