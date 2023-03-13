Redland City Bulletin
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rochedale Rovers down Redlands United 2-1 at Compass Grounds

By Ray Gardner
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Hitchcock in action for Redlands United against Rochedale. Picture by Ray Gardner

Rochedale Rovers have edged out Redlands United 2-1 in a tight NPL clash at the Compass Grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.