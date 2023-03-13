Rochedale Rovers have edged out Redlands United 2-1 in a tight NPL clash at the Compass Grounds.
Two goals in the last 15 minutes allowed Rochedale to take all three points on a wet night at Cleveland.
The first half was a tough and tight encounter, with the game going from end to end. Redlands, however, created the better chances, hitting the post and not making the most of a couple of other opportunities.
It was Redlands who opened the scoring after 21 minutes. Angus Broderick took the ball to the byline, turned his defender and slipped it back to Ryo Emoto, who calmly slotted it into the net.
Redlands then increased the pressure on Rochedale and were unlucky to have not added further to the score.
Rochedale continued to move the ball forward but the Red Devils held firm to lead 1-0 at the break.
The second half continued in the same mode as the first. The wet conditions made life difficult for both sides but they continued to push on looking for goals.
With 75 minutes gone, Rochedale were awarded a penalty after a missed timed slide tackle was adjudged to be just inside the box. They made no mistake to level the scores at 1-1.
Both sides pushed to the end looking for the winner and it was Rochedale who got the goal in the 85th minute after picking up the ball from a Redlands goal kick, pressing forward and slotting the ball in off the post for the winner.
Redlands, with only a few minutes left, continued to push hard for the equaliser but it was not to be as Rochedale ran out 2-1 winners.
Redlands' Fiction Bar and Restaurant man of the match was awarded to Noah Hitchcock.
Coach Daniel Varma said there were many positives to take from the match.
"I feel deeply for my players tonight. They worked so hard and largely played well for 75 minutes," he said.
"Unfortunately, we didn't take key opportunities in the first half and were caught out positionally in two moments late in the game."
Next weekend, Redlands are at home again against competition powerhouses and 2022 NPL men's grand final champions Gold Coast Knights. Kick off is at 6pm with the under 23s at 3.45pm.
Read more local sport news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.